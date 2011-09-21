Dell shrugs off harbingers of PC doom

I agree with this article. A tablet is a nice portable device, but it doesn't take the place of a desktop. In some instances it doesn't even take the place of a laptop. The PC is not dead.
Dell is certainly poised to be the winner here, but I personally wonder if Win 8 jeopardize that? Like Vista, if the OS is a flop (and it is poised to be unless we can fully turn of Metro on the desktop without crippling the OS) it will hurt MS Partners, too. Remember back when they offered an XP option when you bought a Vista machine? Companies like Dell had to do that or lose sales. Will they have to do that with Windows 8, too?
As a bonus, I wonder if the Bob O'Donnell in the article is the same guy we used to listen to together. I can't prove it, but I bet he is.
Well, read the article and see what you think.
