Thursday, October 06, 2011
A few thoughts on the passing of Steve Jobs
First, we knew it was coming. This man's life was Apple, he's been ill for years, and his stepping down meant he probably wasn't doing too well. Not knowing him personally, I can only speak to his professional legacy. He was a true innovator. He was a visionary and created products that made my life happier. Many kids started out with an Apple II at home and or at school. He brought the GUI to home users. Whether you have an iPhone or not, the currently available smart phones are a direct result of the innovation of the iPhone. The same thing goes for the touch tablet revolution started with the iPad. His friends and family will miss him on a personal level. We will miss his innovation and enthusiastic keynotes. Yes, watching a Steve Jobs keynote was like watching someone sell ice to Alaskans, but with a sincerity and an enthusiasm that allowed you to forgive him for exaggerating just a little. So RIP Steve Jobs. I for one will miss you. Ironically I'm wearing the right thing for the occasion. It is a cool fall day and I'm wearing blue jeans and a black turtleneck. It seems fitting.
