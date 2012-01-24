HDD Pricewatch: Prices won’t return to pre-flood levels anytime soon

With no foreknowledge I bought a new hard drive weeks before the floods and the price increases last fall. I was lucky. Others, including the big computer manufacturers who need a steady supply. are not so lucky.
I'm not sure why anyone thought building these factories in a floodplain was a good idea, but it was done and here we are. It is not going to get back to pre-flood prices any time soon, but the prices are dropping.
No comments:
Post a Comment
All comments are moderated.
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.