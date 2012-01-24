Megaupload Takedown Questioned By Users, Lawyers - Security - End user/client security

Does anyone besides me think this was timed to counter the SOPA protest? Now it looks like the legal ground may not be as solid as originally presented. While some of the servers were in the US, the majority of users were not. And then there is this sticky situation:
"Academic Steve Su, for example, told The Sydney Morning Herald in Australia that the FBI's mass takedown had inappropriately blocked legitimate content that he'd uploaded for sharing with his students.
"It's like confiscating everyone's mobile phone because terrorists used them," he said. "I don't think it's correct to penalize the technology because, based on that logic, shouldn't the Internet be taken down, as this is how people infringe copyright?"
Just as SOPA would punish and break the entire internet because a few act badly, taking down Megaupload in its entirety is like using a chainsaw to perform heart surgery.
